Coronavirus in sport: Birthday boy Tendulkar urges to focus more on personal hygiene

"I don't think those things are going to happen. It may happen instinctively but consciously players would want to make sure that they follow certain norms. During this period personal hygiene has been at the forefront," Tendulkar told Reuters news agency in a telephonic interview.

Though many fan clubs are coming up with innovative tributes on social media for the iconic batsman, Tendulkar, the only cricketer to score 100 centuries across all formats of the game, has already said that he will not be celebrating his birthday as a mark of respect for frontline workers involved in the fight against coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Tendulkar will not celebrate 47th birthday as mark of respect to COVID-19 warriors

The Indian batting great has already contributed a total of Rs 50 lakh to the PM and CM Relief fund. He is also involved with several other relief work initiatives.

The Mumbaikar also said that cricket will never be the same as and when the genetleman's game resumes after the coronavirus crisis gets over.

From time immemorial cricketers use methods like shining one side of the cricket ball with a combination of saliva and sweat, ostensibly to help bowlers generate more swing in the air.

But with increased focus on social distancing and personal hygiene to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the sport stares at a changing landscape.

"Shining the ball will change I think. Everyone will be conscious of maintaining social distancing, giving high-fives to each other and hugging after celebrating the fall of a wicket," said Tendulkar.