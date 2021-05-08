COVID-19: KKR's Prasidh Krishna becomes the latest victim

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI news agency that 25-year-old Karnataka speedster is in quarantine in his home town.

Krishna, who was named by BCCI in the Indian squad for the England tour as a stand-by is now the fourth KKR player in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season to have contracted the dreaded virus after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and Tim Seifert.

"Prasidh is COVID positive and currently in home isolation in Bengaluru," the BCCI source said.

According to the BCCI source, both Krishna and Warrier contracted the virus from Chakravarthy during one of the training sessions.

He said Krishna is Chakravarthy's close friend.

"Prasidh like all India players left bubble on May 3 after getting two negative results. However on reaching Bengaluru he tested positive," the source said.

The BCCI is hoping that by the time the UK-bound players enter the bio-bubble in India on May 25, Krishna will test negative.

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Seifert is also in isolation in Ahmedabad from where he will go to Chennai for treatment at a private hospital.

Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and "is experiencing moderate symptoms."

The IPL 2021 season was suspended indefinitely after the virus breached the bio-bubble and infected a number of players and support staff members.

The tournament which began on April 9 was expected to conclude in at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

But with only 29 of the scheduled 60 matches complete, BCCI was forced to stop the tournament midway after a surge in COVID-19 case among the players.