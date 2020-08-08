CPL 2020: Check out the final players list of six teams

Cricket
By
Port of Spain, August 8: The squads for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) have been confirmed with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad & Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for the first 14 days.

There were three players and one coach who have not been able to travel as a result of the stringent protocols to ensure the safety of the CPL cohort and the population of Trinidad & Tobago. Every person was tested 72 hours before they travelled in order to ensure that all members of the party were travelling virus free.

Michael Hall, CPL Tournament Operations Director, said: "These withdrawals are a sign of the testing protocols that CPL put in place working as they should, and while it is disappointing for the players and coaches involved it is vital that CPL does nothing to compromise the safety of all those involved in the tournament and the public of Trinidad.

"There have been other changes to the squads and support staff as a result of other logistical challenges with the difficulty of travelling at the current time."

The final squads

1. Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramall Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veeraswamy Perumal, Ryan Persaud.

2. St Loucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibulaah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saab Bin Zafar.

3. Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikander Raza, Anderson Philip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

4. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cotterell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

5. Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarah Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashely Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

6. Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram.

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
