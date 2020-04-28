Cricket
CPL 2020: Chris Gayle slams Sarwan: 'You're a snake, worse than Coronavirus'

By
CPL 2020: Chris Gayle slams Sarwan
CPL 2020: Chris Gayle slams Sarwan

Kingston, April 28: West Indian batsman Chris Gayle launched a scathing attack on one-time team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan for his role in ousting the veteran from Caribbean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs.

Gayle has joined St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2020. "Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle said in a three-part video on his Youtube channel.

"What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech on my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing.

"In everybody's eyes, you acted as if you were this saint, this good person.... Sarwan, you're evil, you're wicked, you're poison. You let a thing like this transpire," he added.

Gayle had rejoined Jamaica team ahead of CPL 2019 on a three-year contract and had expressed his desire to end his career with his home team. But the Tallawahs chose not to retain him after the CPL 2019, prompting him to join Zouks.

Gayle said he was not in favour of Sarwan becoming head coach of the Jamaican outfit solely because the latter did not have the required experience. "I told Sarwan directly that 'Sarwan, you have no experience being a head coach. It is not an easy job," said Gayle.

"The amount of lies this guy told on the players. Sarwan wanted to put curfew on the players when the games were 8 'o'clock at night...he wanted to know why there were so many Jamaicans on the team. You take it upon yourself and say too many Jamaicans on the team."

Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
