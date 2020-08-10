CPL 2020: Four West Indies cricketers who can rock this year's CPL

But as usual, there are an array of stars from the West Indies and from abroad who are ready to make an impact in the tournament. Here MyKhel is looking at four Windies cricketers who could rock CPL 2020.

1. Andre Russell

The West Indian all-rounder will appear for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2020. With the bat and ball, Russell is a storm force. He can turn a match on its head in the bat of an eyelid. He has scored 1109 runs from 57 matches with two hundreds and two fifties. But more than the quantity the way he scores it makes him a dangerous customer, as his strike rate of 181.20 evidences. It is the best strike-rate in the entire CPL and even someone like Chris Gayle has only a strike-rate of 133.44. Watch out for DreRuss!

2. Andre Fletcher

He is the other Andre. But no less in impact and efficiency as batsman like Russell. Fletcher plays for St Lucia Zouks this time and he has made 1870 runs from 66 matches with 11 hundreds. His strike-rate is just 117 but he gets consistent runs and keeps wicket too. But don't think him as a slow-couch as Fletcher can use the long handle too on occasions.

3. Sunil Narine

Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful team ever in CPL with three titles. The presence of Narine is an important factor in it. Along with Dwayne Bravo he has made telling contributions to their victories. Bravo is on top the wicket-takers' chart with 97 wickets and Narine is on fourth with 72 wickets from 71 matches. And he has also improved as a batsman over the years so much that now he can even open the batting. He does that for Kolkata Knight Riders, giving the team a lot of flexibility.

4. Sheldon Cottrell

The pacer is known for his 'Army-style' salute after taking wickets. But he has the skill to match the optics. Take a look at the numbers as Cottrell, who will play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2020. He has taken 69 wickets from 50 matches and he has a very acceptable economy of 7.3 in the T20 format to boot with. We might just see a lot of Salutes this time around.