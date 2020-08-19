Cricket
CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

By
CPL 2020: GAW vs SKNP: Fantasy Tips
CPL 2020: GAW vs SKNP: Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, August 19: Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will lock horns in the second match of the day (3.30 AM IST, August 20) in the CPL 2020, as they will be eager to shake off the defeats they suffered in their respective first games. Painfully, both Warriors and Patriots went down by a close margin.

So, who will emerge winners from this match? MyKhel offers some tips to arrange your eleven and other details.

1. Team News - Guyana Warriors

The Warriors were defeated by four wickets by Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening encounter. But they will take some positives from that match. Despite an immense effort from Sunil Narine, they were in the match till 16.4 overs in a 17-over-a-side affair. They have a brilliant fifty by Shimron Hetmyer to show along with a twinkling 33 by Ross Taylor. Naveen-ul-Haq was on the money as a bowler taking two wickets and veteran Imran Tahir, though went for a few runs, was able to pick up two wickets. They need to build on those little nuggets and get over line against Patriots.

2. Team News - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Like Warriors, Patriots too suffered a defeat in their opening match to defending champions Barbados Tridents, but not before stretching their opponents. The boldest silverline in their performance is how their bowlers limited a potent Tridents line-up to 153 for 9 in 20 overs. Veteran pacers Sohail Tanvir and Rayad Emrit and Sheldon Cottrell picked up two wickets apiece and among them Emrit and Cottrell conceded only 16 runs in their full quota of four overs. They would hope that spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Alzarri Joseph would lift their performance after conceding more than 10 runs per over against Tridents.

3. Playing XI

Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jehmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chris Green (Captain), Imran Tahir.

4. Dream XI

Evin Lews, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Joshua Da Silva, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

5. Match details

Date: August 20

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Academy

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: FanCode

cpl2020 cpl cricket
Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:03 [IST]
