CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Zouks: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Predictions

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first T20 league to resume after the enforced break will be played inside bio-secure bubbles across two venues. The Brian Lara Cricket Stadium will host 23 of the 33 matches scheduled, while the remaining will be played out at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Guyana Amazon Warriors came out victorious by 14 runs Jamaica Tallawahs in their previous game. They defended a low-scoring total thanks to superb bowling from Scott Kuggeleijn and Roston Chase. However, they would be aiming for a better show with the bat.

St Lucia Zouks overcame a middle-overs a slump to post the highest total of the season so far, and with the off-spinners again excellent that proved too tough an ask for a St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team. The Daren Sammy-led side would be looking to put up an improved show against Warriors.

Playing XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Saad Bin Zafar.

Dream11 Fantasy Side:

Batsmen: Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Andre Fletcher

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul

Wicketkeeper: Nicolas Pooran

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir, Kesrick Williams.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Vice-captain: Roston Chase

