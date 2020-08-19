CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Louis Zouks: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips & Predictions

Team News:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Floyd Reifer's team is captained by Rovman Powell and has undergone several changes ahead of the upcoming edition. Notably, the rumoured in-fighting within the team resulted in the Tallawahs parting ways with Chris Gayle. However, they still have Andre Russell and can rely on a decent foreign contingent, which includes Sandeep Lamichhane, Glen Phillips, Asif Ali and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

St Lucia Zouks: The Zouks have been handed a huge blow due to the travel restrictions in South Africa. All of Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram and Anrich Nortje will miss out on the 2020 edition of the tournament. However, they have appointed Andy Flower as head coach and will want to try and shake off their disappointment from the previous editions. The Afghan trio of Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan, along with Scott Kuggelejin of New Zealand, are the main names in their overseas options.

Despite being a strong squad on paper last year, Jamaica Tallawahs flattered to deceive everyone at the tournament. Whether that's down to the in-fighting, regular team changes or poor management can be discussed even further. However, to keep it short, it is safe to say the bar was set really low and things can only get better for them. While Andre Russell remains their trump card, both Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are expected to play an important role for the side throughout the tournament.

Chadwick Walton and Glen Phillips are experienced CPL campaigners, while the likes of Carlos Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood and Oshane Thomas have played at the highest level for West Indies. Barring another mishap, Tallawahs look like they can qualify for the playoffs. However, it looked the same before 2019 and we know how things worked out then.

St Lucia Zouks will be desperate to shake off their tag as perennial underachievers in the tournament. Although they have been involved in CPL since the inaugural edition back in 2013, St Lucia have made it to the playoffs only in 2016. The 2019 campaign did not take off properly for them, after winning just one of their first six matches. Notably, they were comprehensively beaten in most of those games. The main reason for their poor campaign was the inability to keep overseas players for the duration of the campaign.

The 2020 edition could be no different for the Zouks, as they are one of the most affected sides due to the pandemic. Additionally, Chris Gayle also opted out of the tournament and a lot rests on skipper Darren Sammy to overturn their fortunes. However, the Zouks still have an explosive top order in Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall. Roston Chase is another all-rounder in addition to Sammy and Mohammad Nabi. The pace bowling unit can also do a job on their day, but it remains to be seen whether all the departments click together to get them off to a good start.

The best picks for captain and vice-captain are Andre Russell, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane from Tallawahs, and Rahkeem Cornwall, Mohammad Nabi and Darren Sammy from Zouks.

Probable Playing XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fidel Edwards and Oshane Thomas

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggelejin, Chemar Holder, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy and Zahir Khan

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Rahkeem Cornwall

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Walton, Fletcher

Batsmen: Phillips, Ali, Sammy, Blackwood

All-Rounders: Russell, Nabi, Cornwall, Brathwaite

Bowlers: Mujeeb, Lamichhane, Thomas, Williams.

Match Details

Date: 19 August, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger App