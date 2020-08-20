CPL 2020: Paytm First Games enters Caribbean Premier League, becomes the title sponsor of Jamaica Tallawahs

The company will be the exclusive gaming partner for Jamaica Tallawahs during the 2020 Hero CPL, which is scheduled to be held in Trinidad & Tobago from 18th August to 11th September 2020. The team has won the 2013 & 2016 edition of CPL and has exciting players like Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite and Fidel Edwards in its ranks.

Paytm First Games logo will be displayed on the team's jersey, website and other promotional spots during the match day. With almost 100 million viewers, India contributes to nearly 50% of viewership of the Caribbean Premier League. The matches are broadcasted live on major TV channels and streaming platforms.

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO - Paytm First Games said, "We are excited to partner with Jamaica Tallawahs, one of the strongest teams in the Caribbean Premier League. This will help us take Paytm First Games to a wider audience with our exhaustive array of amateur games, esports and fantasy gaming. We are expecting to reach millions of new fantasy cricket enthusiasts during this tournament."

Recently, Paytm First Games brought back the excitement of cricket for fans who missed fantasy gaming for almost 3 months as sports tournaments across the world were cancelled due to COVID-19. The platform witnessed an overwhelming response from fantasy cricket fans for Finland T20 Premier League and Vanuatu T10 League, which were organized in the months of June-July.

Source: Press Release