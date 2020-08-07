CPL 2020: Team analysis: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

In 2015 and 2016 they ended sixth on the table, 3rd in 2018 and 4th in 2019 editions. Their best result came in 2017 when they ended up runners-up to Trinbago Knight Riders. Can they take that ultimate step forward and clinch the title in CPL 2020? Read through MyKhel SWOT report.

1. Strength

In CPL 2020, the Patriots will enter with a really well-rounded unit. They, perhaps, can match Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs in terms of personnel strength. They have power openers in Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis. Ben Dunk, Rassie van der Dussen, Denesh Ramdin, Coin Archibald etc can pack a punch when it is needed. But their bowling unit is really noteworthy and varied. They have three very good local pacers in Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Rayad Emrit while veteran pacer from Pakistan Sohail Tanvir will provide an unorthodox left-arm option. Ish Sodhi is an experienced campaigner across leagues in the globe and his leg-spin will come very handy for Patriots.

2. Weakness

The Patriots' batting faces the danger of crumbling as apart from Lynn, Dunk, Lewis and Ramdin others are a tad green behind the ears and it remains to be seen how well they can handle the pressures. To top it, they have lost the services of experienced Fabian Allen, an all-rounder who could have given them another spin option along with Sodhi. He missed the flight from Jamaica to Barbados, leading to his ouster from the CPL 2020.

3. The Squad

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen (ruled out player), Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal.

4. Stars to watch

Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph.

5. Prediction

The Patriots should again be a contender for the Qualifiers.