Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2020: Team analysis: St Lucia Zouks: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

By
CPL 2020: Team analysis: St Lucia Zouks
CPL 2020: Team analysis: St Lucia Zouks

Bengaluru, August 6: St Lucia Zouks is the latest entrant into the CPL ring. Well, not in the true sense of that term because they replaced the Stars, earlier franchise from the province for CPL 2019. The Zouks ended fifth in the six-team league ahead of Jamaica Tallawahs.

St Lucia Zouks came into existence after the West Indies cricket board terminated the contract with the company that was operating the Stars. So, will Zouks be able to make an impact in CPL 2020? MyKhel takes a peep at their strength and weakness in this SWOT report.

1. Strength

The Zouks do not have too many stars in their line-up a la Barbados Tridents. But they have an inspirational captain in Daren Sammy and a set of very useful T20 players like Mohammad Nabi, wicket-keeper batsman Andre Fletcher, who can strike it big, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, and the highly talented Chemar Holder. And they have also some foreign muscle in the shape of Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw etc. Anrich Nortje too can be handy as a quick and crafty pacer.

2. Weakness

Zouks suffered a blow even before the start of the CPL 2020 when Chris Gayle, who was signed out from Jamaica Tallawahs, announced that he would not play this tournament. It might have robbed them of serious firepower in the batting department. Apart from that, many of these players lack exposure at this level and that can add pressure on frontline stars to perform consistently as a failure can affect their chances of progressing into Qualifiers.

3. The Squad

Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Chemar Holder.

4. Stars to watch

Chemar Holder, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Mohammad Nabi.

5. Prediction

A top four finish might be in their mind but looks tough against far more accomplished and settled sides in the CPL 2020 unless they dish out some really consistent efforts.

More CPL2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cpl2020 cpl chris gayle cricket
Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue