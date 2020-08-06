CPL 2020: Team analysis: St Lucia Zouks: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

St Lucia Zouks came into existence after the West Indies cricket board terminated the contract with the company that was operating the Stars. So, will Zouks be able to make an impact in CPL 2020? MyKhel takes a peep at their strength and weakness in this SWOT report.

1. Strength

The Zouks do not have too many stars in their line-up a la Barbados Tridents. But they have an inspirational captain in Daren Sammy and a set of very useful T20 players like Mohammad Nabi, wicket-keeper batsman Andre Fletcher, who can strike it big, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, and the highly talented Chemar Holder. And they have also some foreign muscle in the shape of Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw etc. Anrich Nortje too can be handy as a quick and crafty pacer.

2. Weakness

Zouks suffered a blow even before the start of the CPL 2020 when Chris Gayle, who was signed out from Jamaica Tallawahs, announced that he would not play this tournament. It might have robbed them of serious firepower in the batting department. Apart from that, many of these players lack exposure at this level and that can add pressure on frontline stars to perform consistently as a failure can affect their chances of progressing into Qualifiers.

3. The Squad

Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Chemar Holder.

4. Stars to watch

Chemar Holder, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Mohammad Nabi.

5. Prediction

A top four finish might be in their mind but looks tough against far more accomplished and settled sides in the CPL 2020 unless they dish out some really consistent efforts.