CPL 2020: The latest round of Covid 19 tests of CPL cohort return negative

By
Port of Spain, August 19: In a news that will gladden the cricket fans, the latest round of Covid 19 tests that was conducted on August 16 as part of the CPL 2020 security protocol returned negative. This news comes as the first round of matches of the tournament take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

All those who travelled into Trinidad for the tournament have now returned four negative tests and local residents who have entered the CPL 2020 bubble have tested negative for the second time.

The tournament organisers will carry out further tests throughout the event while also maintaining stringent social distancing protocols to ensure that both they and the wider public in Trinidad & Tobago remain safe and healthy.

Michael Hall, CPL's Tournament Operations Director, said: "We are very pleased that the plans we put in place in order to make this tournament happen under the most testing of circumstances have meant that we have cricket taking place on the field. As everyone around the world knows, the key now is remaining vigilant and making sure the protocols that we put in place are followed. We are delighted to have got the cricket underway."

Read more about: cpl2020 cpl west indies cricket
Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
