CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Tridents: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Predictions

The Knight Riders have won both their games and would be looking to continue their winning streak. Tridents, on the other hand, are coming back from a defeat and would be aiming to come to the winning ways.

The Tridents made a number of blockbuster signings for the 2020 edition of the CPL. However, only Rashid Khan has travelled in time for the tournament amid COVID-19 restrictions and the likes of Alex Hales and Marcus Stoinis are set to miss out.

Wahab Riaz is also unavailable due to commitments with Pakistan in England, while Harry Gurney is another notable absentee. The team is facing the absence of their star players.

Probable Playing 11s:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Keiron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse.

Dream11 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents:

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Keiron Pollard

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan.

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Ali Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.