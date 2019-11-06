Cricket
Cricket Australia appoints former player Melanie Jones as director

By
Image Courtesy: CA

Sydney, Nov 6: Former Australia woman cricketer Melanie Jones has been appointed by the Cricket Australia as its director. Jones, who made her Australia debut in 1997, won her first of two World Cups (2005). The following year saw her make her first Test century on debut (131), in her first of the two successful Ashes campaigns (2004).

"I'm excited to have this opportunity to work with the Board to strengthen cricket's bond with the community and ensure a healthy and sustainable future for the next generations," Jones said.

The 47-year-old was also recognised earlier this year with one of Australia's highest honours, the Medal of the Order of Australia, for her services towards cricket. Jones' cricket career spanned 1995 to 2011 when she played for Surrey County, Essendon Maribyrnong Park premier club, and Victoria and Tasmania at State level.

She has remained an active participant holding various television commentary and presenting roles domestically and internationally. Welcoming Jones, Cricket Australia Chair Earl Eddings said the former World Cup winner's experience will serve as an asset to the board.

"Mel has been an active and inspiring part of the cricket fabric for many years and we are privileged to have her join the Board" "Australian Cricket has been undergoing significant change over the past two years and I've no doubt Mel's experience on and off the field will be an asset to the team as we move into our next phase," he added.

Several former and current players congratulated Jones for the new role and wished her luck.

(With PTI inputs)

australia cricket australia
Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
