Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cricket Australia, top players agree on postponement of revenue projection

By
Cricket Australia, top players agree on postponement of revenue projection
Cricket Australia, top players agree on postponement of revenue projection

Sydney, July 4: Australia's top cricketers have reached agreement with Cricket Australia that it should postpone its assessment of future revenue during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement announced Saturday (July 4) ended a one-month impasse which followed the national body's projection in June of an almost 50 percent drop in revenue in the 2020-2021 financial year.

Cricket Australia has now removed the forecast and the Australian Cricketers' Association has withdrawn its notice of dispute over the Australian Cricket Revenue (ACR) forecast.

Australia's leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women. Cricket Australia was required under a memorandum of understanding with the players' union to provide a revenue projection by the end of April.

It was then agreed to defer the projection for a month. Under the new agreement CA will be able to provide a new projection later in the financial year when the prospects for the coming summer are clearer.

Cricket Australia officials are hopeful its big revenue-earners - a tour by India and the Big Bash League - will be able to be played in full stadiums. But a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria state has caused new uncertainty and it is unlikely the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead.

"Calculating revenue projections 12 months ahead during a once-in-a-century pandemic has not been without its challenges," CA said in a statement.

"But we believe we have arrived at a position that provides all parties with greater certainty about how to navigate the next year. "The ACR will be reassessed in due course, providing time to better assess the financial impact of the pandemic and calculate a clear projection for the year ahead."

More AUSTRALIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Morata fires Atletico to easy win
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue