Woakes puts England on brink of victory after batting collapse

Adelaide, November 10: Chris Woakes ripped through the Cricket Australia XI top order to put England on course for victory in their tour match at the Adelaide Oval after the tourists had collapsed on day three.

Mark Stoneman (51) scored a third half-century in as many innings and Jonny Bairstow made an unbeaten 61 as England were all out for 203, having slumped from 77 without loss to 124-7, Simon Milenko taking 5-34.

That left the Cricket Australia XI needing 268 to win, but Woakes (4-17) produced a devastating opening spell under the lights and Craig Overton (2-10) struck twice as they were reduced to 25-7 before recovering to 70-7 at stumps – needing an unlikely 194 to win on the final day.

Stoneman maintained his encouraging early-tour form just a couple of weeks before the Ashes series starts at the Gabba, finding the boundary five times in a composed knock, and Alastair Cook got a start before falling for 32.

Milenko snared the former captain, caught behind, and Gurinder Sandhu (2-47) removed current skipper Joe Root for only one after Stoneman had departed.

James Vince (29) missed another opportunity to prove he should get the nod in Brisbane, while Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes failed before Overton bagged a pair.

Mason Crane (18) provided support for Bairstow, who struck two sixes and six fours to spare England's blushes, in a stand of 64 for the eighth wicket.

A brilliant burst from Woakes then had England scenting victory with a day to spare. The all-rounder produced a gem of a delivery to bowl Jake Carder with his second delivery and ended a seven-over spell with figures of 4-12.

Overton cleaned up captain Tim Paine and the Cricket Australia XI were an embarrassing seven down for only 25 when James Anderson had Milenko caught behind, but Matthew Short (28 not out) and Sandhu (17) ensured there would be a fourth day after England took the extra half-hour.

England were awaiting Jake Ball's scan results after the seamer suffered a sprained ankle on day two.

Source: OPTA