Cricket science gets a boost with customized Z Bat: Now identify the right bat Scientific Algorithm & Sensor-based tech

Not everybody is a Sachin Tendulkar who went for a heavy bat because he thought it would give him a better swing. So many cricketers were inspired to start using a heavy bat only because of the Little Master's stupendous success. But the lack of the basic understanding of the science of cricket bats prevented them from becoming the best they can be.

Designed and created by two young cricket enthusiasts, Samir Shah and Harshal Shah, they are here to revolutionize the entire concept and functionality of cricket bats. Z-Bats, backed with scientific algorithms and sensor-based technology, now aims to change the way India approaches the process of buying cricket bats through their body meets balance concept.

Not only will Z-Bats identify the right cricket bats but also enhance performance and most importantly they will also help to avoid injury with the unique body dynamics detection.

"We studied and figured out that there could be 344 types of batters in the age category of 8-80 years. This is what spurred us to come up with the concept of Z-Bat that will guide players to make a perfect choice," said Harshal Shah, Founder Director of Z-Bat.

Adding to the concept, Samir Shah, Founder Director of Z-Bat said; "While we got hooked to the idea, we ran a survey among amateur cricketers across Mumbai and the feedback to our concept was very positive and promising, which is why we decided to go ahead and convert our dream into reality."

While Samir and Harshal's idea gave birth to Z-Bat, the potential was identified by startup pioneer, G Ramachandran, popularly called GR in the fraternity. He has already made fitness an aspirational product with the introduction of Gold's Gym in the past and has now joined hands with two young, dynamic, passionate amateur cricketers, Harshal Shah and Samir Shah to launch Z-Bat in India.

"The unconventional has always intrigued and attracted me. When I heard Harshal and Samir's idea, I knew the concept had acceptance and scalability with the right push and backing. With my experience of making a success of start-up product and their understanding of the game, I am confident India is up for a fresh cricketing revolution." said GR, India's first start-up king.

What sets them apart is the fact that they have not only derived the science of utilizing the willow, but they are also empowering aspiring enthusiasts to become bat smiths and bat technicians, as part of Made in India initiative.

Through an online to offline approach, the right bat can be identified for a batter at a specialized Z Bat Clinic starting off in Parel, Mumbai. Priced at very competitive rates of 3999/- to 25,000/- INR, the concept has already been attracting eyeballs from the cricketing fraternity as well as from the amateur space for its uniqueness.

The founders aim to open 10 Z Bat Clinics in the next 6 months with the first clinic coming up in Parel, Mumbai and the next stop being Bangalore. Z-Bat also plans to reach out to the global market as the uniqueness of finding the right bat has caught the fancy of many in the business both in India and abroad.

About Z Bat:

Cricket enthusiasts and amateur cricketers themselves, Harshal and Samir Shah, guided by start-up pioneer G. Ramachandran formed the brand new start-up called Shah Sports Tech Pvt Ltd to build bespoke, gender-neutral cricket bats called Z Bats, where the body meets balance. With a concept executed in just 6 months, they will not only deliver scientific bats for cricketers but will also ensure that bat repairs too undergo a revolution, with online and professional bat repairers doing the job after proper training. With their first 2200 sq ft Z Bat Clinic at the heart of Parel, Mumbai, they are here to change the game and look to open similar bat clinics all over the country in the coming few months and also aim to go global by next year.

