Cricket South Africa announces '3TC' match: List of teams, players, format - All you need to know

CSA has announced three teams which will be captained by AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. Big South African players like Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Lungi Ngidi, etc. will also feature in the teams.

AB's Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala

Quinny's Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

KG's Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

3TC Match Date and Time: 27 June 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Match Format & Rules:

# A match is contested between 3 teams of 8 players each.

# The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime.

# Teams bat for one innings of 12 overs split between two 6-over periods, facing one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second half.

# In the first half, teams rotate from BATTING to BOWLING to the DUGOUT with the starting positions determined by a draw.

# In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.

# After the fall of the 7th wicket, the last batter stands alone and can only score in even numbers of runs. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in that half and the last batter resumes the innings in the second half.

# Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents.

# A maximum of three overs per bowler is allowed, which can be bowled in any permutation to either opponent. In an uncompleted over, due to the fall of the 7th wicket is deemed to be completed with dot balls.

# Match organisers can allow up to 3 additional fielders, either selected by each team or provided by the dugout opponent, in which case fielding restrictions may be applied.

# Standard limited overs rules apply for wides, bouncers and a free hit after a no-ball, otherwise the laws of cricket apply.

# A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC.

# Most runs wins Gold, second Silver and third Bronze. If 2 teams tie with most runs, super overs decide Gold; if all 3 teams tie, all get Gold; and, in a tie for second, Silver is shared.

* These rules, which are subject to copyright, are the official rules for three team cricket as developed by 3TC and may be changed at 3TC's discretion.