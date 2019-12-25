Cricketers, footballers lead sports fraternity to greet fans on Christmas

On Christmas, the world celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave the eternal message of peace, tolerance, sacrifice, love and brotherhood. Christmas also reminds the humanity of the importance of giving and sharing with friends and family. This festival also unites the people of all faiths.

Although the actual date of Christ's birth is not known, Christmas has been symbolically celebrated on the 25th of December since the fourth century.

Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree.

Cricketers, footballers, tennis players, and other sports persons across the globe took to their Twitter handles to greet their fans on the occasion of the winter festival.

Here's what sportspersons said on the occasion of X-Mas:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🎄.

May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts ♥ and homes🏠 . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. 🎁❄ pic.twitter.com/2mquflBDlv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2019

Brian Lara:

Merry Christmas T&T, Caribbean people and all our friends around the world!! 🎄 Game on Christmas morning @theelsclubdubai @TejanDubai and me vs @dwightyorke1991 and Russell Latapy ⛳

But our private game stands at DY 16 BL 14 RL 6#Christmas pic.twitter.com/m8GbOmMhvc — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) December 25, 2019

Chris Gayle:

David Warner:

Petra Kvitova:

Sending lots of love and happiness to everyone and wishing you all the best holiday season ❤️🎄



Stastne a vesele Vanoce Vam vsem. Hlavne, at je mate pohodove a s lidma, ktere mate nejradeji 🤗 pic.twitter.com/UTY6HipaGx — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 24, 2019

Vijender Singh:

Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas 🎄#HappyChristmas pic.twitter.com/SwYMeeQsIJ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 25, 2019

Marc Marquez:

Bon Nadal!🎄

Feliz Navidad!

Merry Christmas! 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/21OFgjzUyA — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) December 24, 2019

Virgil Van Dijk:

Enjoy your holidays and the most wonderful time of the year. Merry Christmas! 🎄✨😁 https://t.co/2VPhMTYtFN — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 24, 2019

Marcus Rashford:

Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.



Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019

Toby Alderweireld:

Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvqFgBfI6A — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 24, 2019

Carolina Marin:

𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘇 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗱 𝗮 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗼𝘀! 🎄❤️ Disfrutad de esta bonita noche 😊



𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂! 🎄❤️ Enjoy this beautiful night 😊 pic.twitter.com/9flcQn1aPE — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) December 24, 2019

Canelo Alvarez:

🇲🇽 Ha llegado la hora de celebrar...No hay nada como el tiempo de compartir. Les deseo una feliz navidad y felices fiestas.



🇺🇸 The moment has come to celebrate...There’s nothing like sharing. I wish you a merry christmas and happy holidays. 🎄🎁 @Roger_Dubuis pic.twitter.com/tEnX93Rc1S — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 24, 2019

Ben Askren:

Merry Christmas!!! Even to the haters, hope Santa brings you something nice so you guys aren’t so salty. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 24, 2019

Footballers celebrate X-Mas with special kids:

A very Merry Christmas to all from the Warner’s. candywarner1 👍 Our family wish you all the very best! #christmas #funtimes #family https://t.co/ZgyQujAPEC — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 25, 2019