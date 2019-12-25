Cricket
Cricketers, footballers lead sports fraternity to greet fans on Christmas

By
New Delhi, Dec 25: With the pealing of the bells at various Churches, the faithful ushered in the Christmas festivities across the globe on Wednesday (December 25).

On Christmas, the world celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave the eternal message of peace, tolerance, sacrifice, love and brotherhood. Christmas also reminds the humanity of the importance of giving and sharing with friends and family. This festival also unites the people of all faiths.

Although the actual date of Christ's birth is not known, Christmas has been symbolically celebrated on the 25th of December since the fourth century.

Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree.

Cricketers, footballers, tennis players, and other sports persons across the globe took to their Twitter handles to greet their fans on the occasion of the winter festival.

Here's what sportspersons said on the occasion of X-Mas:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Brian Lara:

Chris Gayle:

David Warner:

Petra Kvitova:

Vijender Singh:

Marc Marquez:

Virgil Van Dijk:

Marcus Rashford:

Toby Alderweireld:

Carolina Marin:

Canelo Alvarez:

Ben Askren:

Footballers celebrate X-Mas with special kids:

Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
