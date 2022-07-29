CWG 2022: India Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time, Stats, H2H Record

1. India women vs Pakistan women T20 H2H
India and Pakistan eves have played 11 T20I matches so far. India has an overwhelming edge winning 9 matches against Pakistan’s 2 wins.
2. India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20I records
Highest total: 137 for 3 by India in 2018
Lowest Total: 63 all out by Pakistan in 2012
Highest score: 73 by Mithali Raj
Best bowling: Priyanka Ray — 5 for 16.
3. Live Telecast — Channel, IST Time
The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST. SONY Ten 1, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 4 channels will telecast this match live.
4 Live Streaming
The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I live streaming will be on Sony LIV.