CWG 2022: India Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time, Stats, H2H Record

Australia snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat in the first match against India, emerging a 3-wicket winner and India will be eager to get on to the points table.

This will be an emotional match as these familiar friends meet each other once again, and this time on a much bigger stage like the Commonwealth Games.

“The passion towards the game increases hundred-fold. You kind of become proper 'Hindustani’, Indian and you want to be like today you want to win, that’s it. You don’t care about who’s going to perform and how you’re going to do it.

“End of the day, when the match gets over, it should be like India won against Pakistan by so-and-so wickets and so-and-so runs. That’s all that matters.

“There will be a lot of emotions that day even before the game starts because you’ll see a lot of people who have come to watch it. There will be a lot of emotions. It’s just that how you’re going to keep everything intact,” India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy had said in an interaction organised by Sony Sports recently.

So, here are the telecast details of India women vs Pakistan women match along with a few crumbs of stats.

1. India women vs Pakistan women T20 H2H India and Pakistan eves have played 11 T20I matches so far. India has an overwhelming edge winning 9 matches against Pakistan’s 2 wins. 2. India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20I records Highest total: 137 for 3 by India in 2018 Lowest Total: 63 all out by Pakistan in 2012 Highest score: 73 by Mithali Raj Best bowling: Priyanka Ray — 5 for 16. 3. Live Telecast — Channel, IST Time The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST. SONY Ten 1, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 4 channels will telecast this match live. 4 Live Streaming The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I live streaming will be on Sony LIV.