Danish Kaneria claims he'll appeal against his ban if Sourav Ganguly becomes ICC president

"Yes I will appeal (to Ganguly) and I'm sure ICC will help me out in every way possible," Kaneria was quoted as saying by India TV.

Kaneria was banned for spot-fixing in 2012 while representing English County side Essex. The 39-year-old leg-spinner had initially denied the charge but in 2018, he finally confessed.

Danish Kaneria: 'I didn't get any support from Pakistan Govt or PCB'

Kaneria said Ganguly can be an ideal candidate for the ICC chief's role. "Sourav Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC president's role," said Kaneria.

"Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI president and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief," Kaneria added.

Kaneria further claimed that Ganguly won't even need the support of Pakistan Cricket Board to become the ICC president. "Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don't think he will even need PCB's support," he said.

Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. However, he only played 18 ODIs between 2000 and 2010.