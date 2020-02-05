Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery

Lehmann was on the Gold Coast watching his son, Jake, captain a Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions on the Gold Coast when he suffered chest pains.

The ex-Australia batsman, who turned 50 on Wednesday, is recovering in hospital and will be operated on this weekend.

Lehmann said: "I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I'll be back on my feet soon."

Lehmann, who has been coaching Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, took time out from his role as Australia coach in January 2016 after he was hospitalised with deep vein thrombosis.