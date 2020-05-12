Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Now, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and wife Candice dance on Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'

By

New Delhi, May 12: Australia opener David Warner continues to utilise the break due to coronavirus pandemic to gain followers on TikTok. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, who recently joined the video-sharing platform, has posted yet another dance video.

On Tuesday (May 12), Warner and his wife along with their daughter danced to the tunes of another popular Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'.

"He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song??#challengeaccepted #next #family #fun," David Warner captioned the video on Instagram.

Both Warner and his wife seemed to have perfected their dance moves on Indian movie songs.

View this post on Instagram

He and she are back again 😂😂 @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

'Ramuloo Ramulaa' is a hit song from Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Warner enjoys immense popularity amongst Telugu speaking people due to his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The cricketer, who at this time would have been playing for the franchise in the IPL 2020 and entertaining the cricket fans with his explosive batting, has resorted to entertaining them in this way.

Earlier, Warner lip-synced a famous dialogue from Telugu movie 'Pokkiri' which starred Mahesh Babu. Dressed in his SRH kit with a bat in hand, Warner delivered the dialogue in complete sync. However, the Australian didn't have any clue about which movie the dialogue was from so he asked his fans to guess.

"Guess the movie?? I tried everyone Good luck #tollywood #requested #helpme," Warner captioned the video.

Before that, the Warners posted a video on TikTok in which they could be seen grooving to the tunes of 'Butta Bomma' another hit song from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Even the film's actor, Allu Arjun appreciated the cricketer and his family's attempt on his song.

Earlier last week, during an Instagram chat with India opener Rohit Sharma, Warner admitted that he's enjoying the time on TikTok with his family and that way he gets to connect with his fans in India.

More DAVID WARNER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 18:42 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue