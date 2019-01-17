David Warner bats right-handed, hits Chris Gayle for a SIX during BPL match - Watch

The left-handed batsman is leading Sylhet Sixers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and fine-tuning his batting skills to keep himself in contention for Australia's world cup team.

Warner played a quick-fire knock of 61 from 36 deliveries in a match against Rangpur Riders during the BPL. In the match, the prolific batsman turned right-hander and smashed Chris Gayle straight down the ground for a six as he wasn't able to get desired results batting left-handed.

In the 19th over of the match, Warner switched to right-hand and batted with guile to put everyone in awe and even the Universe Boss couldn't stop himself from admiring Warner's shot.

Warner has been seen attempting switch hits to perfection and dispatching the ball into the stands on numerous occasions in international cricket as well as in the IPL. But it was the first instance when the left-handed batsman changed to right-handed and executed his plan to perfection.

Watch Warner's shot:

Unbelievable by Warner if it’s not working with your left hand switch to your right!!! Shot Boi!!!!Video Credit : https://t.co/WE1KrAg5a3 #BPL19 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/sKUCP3YjSS — CPL T20 (@CPL) January 16, 2019

It was the captain's explosive knock that propelled Sylhet Sixers to 187 for five in the stipulated 20 overs. Sixers went on winning the match by 27 runs.

Warner is serving 1-year-ban from international cricket by Cricket Australia following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, last year.

Warner along with former Australia captain Steve Smith were suspended for 1 year while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for using sand-paper to tamper with the shine of the ball during the Test match at Johannesburg.