Dean Jones passes away: Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle lead cricketing fraternity to mourn his demise

StarSports, who are the official sponsors of IPL 2020, released an official statement to condole the demise of the 59-year-old cricketer-turned commentator.

Dean Jones dies at 59 of cardiac arrest, cricket world in shock

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," said the release.

"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the release added further.

Jones made his Test debut for Australia in 1984 against West Indies. He played his last ODI game in 1994 against South Africa.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to his demise:

Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020

Horrible news to wake up to...



You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world.



Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you! Always in my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N9gwAoUgSc — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) September 24, 2020

Everyone has stories to tell of Deano. Always wonderful to talk to, always provocative and one of the great lovers of cricket. In grief. https://t.co/vwR0Rvlj6o — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏



Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

Just last week we were all reliving memories of Dean Jones's 210 during the famous tied Chennai Test match in extreme heat in September 1986.

Today 34 years later, the man is no more! He died of a massive heart attack in Mumbai, while doing IPL duties. He was 59.#RIPDeano 🙏 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field. I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 24, 2020

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe, shocked and sad to know about sudden death of Dean Jones. Rest in peace Deano! pic.twitter.com/Gx3ZqhlRbs — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 24, 2020

Shocked beyond words,just yesterday saw him do a great piece during the game b/w MI & KKR - this year 2020!! #DeanJones — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 24, 2020

Terrible news about Dean Jones, who has died in India while working for TV on the IPL.

Fabulous batsman, original thinker, double-century in a tied Test and man who helped revolutionise white-ball strategy, fielding, running and so much else. RIP Deano. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones was in Mumbai working with Star Sports for the IPL. Watched him score 210 in the Tied Test in 1986 at Madras and later shared the commentary box with him on several occasions. Fun loving man who could take a joke on himself. Condolences to his family. RIP https://t.co/5O3WUkEvZm — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

What !! Deano no more ? 2020 is getting worse with every passing day. Dean Jones was one of those legends who was outspoken & called a spade a spade. We will miss you, Deano. And your double century at Madras will never be forgotten. Thoughts and prayers with ur family #DeanJones pic.twitter.com/WyRJ1nn0MU — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 24, 2020

Very sad to hear passing away of Dean Jones top commentator and coach, great cricket brain, will be missed by the cricketing community #RIPdeanjones pic.twitter.com/vqpxV2rEDb — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) September 24, 2020

#BREAKING : Legendary Australian Ex-Cricketer and Commentator #DeanJones is dead.. He passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai today..



He was part of the #STARSports commentary panel for #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/wi67zXs21y — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020