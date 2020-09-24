Cricket
Dean Jones passes away: Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle lead cricketing fraternity to mourn his demise

By

Mumbai, Sep 24: The cricketing fraternity went in shock with the news of former Australia cricketer Dean Jones death due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday (September 24). Jones was in India for the coverage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for StarSports.

StarSports, who are the official sponsors of IPL 2020, released an official statement to condole the demise of the 59-year-old cricketer-turned commentator.

Dean Jones dies at 59 of cardiac arrest, cricket world in shock

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," said the release.

"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the release added further.

Jones made his Test debut for Australia in 1984 against West Indies. He played his last ODI game in 1994 against South Africa.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to his demise:

Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 16:21 [IST]
