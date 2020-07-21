Cricket
Decision on women's ODI World Cup in two weeks: New Zealand Cricket chief

By Pti
Decision on womens ODI World Cup in two weeks: New Zealand Cricket chief
Decision on women's ODI World Cup in two weeks: New Zealand Cricket chief

Wellington, July 21: New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay has said that a decision on the fate of the 2021 Women's World Cup will be taken in the next two weeks.

Barclay's comments came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (July 20) said the event, to be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, was still on schedule despite the COVID-19 threat.

The ICC, however, was forced to postpone the men's T20 World Cup in Australia, which was to be in October-November.

"The decision (about the ODI World Cup) will be made in the next two weeks," Barclay told Radio New Zealand.

"...because if there is a need to postpone that event then obviously we need to know that sooner rather than later and likewise if it is to go ahead then we need to make a final decision so that we can throw all the resources necessary to run a first class world event in February."

Though New Zealand is among the least affected nations by the pandemic, possible travel restrictions there and around the world at that time make the event a bigger logistical challenge.

"How do you get teams travelling around the world, they've got to hub through other countries and what are the implications of that?" Barclay wondered.

"Then getting them through the quarantine restrictions that may be in place and of course all of that comes with a cost and so there are budgetary implications heading into February (but) all of that is surmountable," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
