Cricket
Tendulkar hails 'exceptional' record-breaker Chahar

By Peter Thompson
Chahar

Nagpur. November 11: Sachin Tendulkar hailed the "exceptional" Deepak Chahar after the India seamer claimed record-breaking figures and took a hat-trick in a series-clinching Twenty20 International win over Bangladesh.

Chahar finished with the best figures in T20I history in the last match of the series on Sunday (November 10), taking 6-7 from 3.2 overs as the Tigers collapsed from 110-2 to 144 all out when chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.

The 27-year-old also became the first Indian to take an international hat-trick in the shortest format when he bowled Aminul Islam to seal a 2-1 win after Mohammad Naim had given the tourists hope with a blistering 81 from 48 balls.

India legend Tendulkar was among those to praise Chahar after he bettered the previous record of 6-8, which was set by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis after he ripped through Zimbabwe seven years ago.

Tendulkar tweeted: "Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9. He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages. Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN."

VVS Laxman was another former India batsman to recognise an astonishing achievement from Chahar.

"Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler," Laxman posted.

"Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs.

"Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN."

Ex-India all-rounder and current BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Congratulations @deepak_chahar9 @ImRo45 @bcci for the win .. never easy with so much dew .."

Shreyas Iyer earlier top scored for India with 62 and KL Rahul (52) also made a half-century in their 174-5.

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
