Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals will begin their season with an afternoon game against the most successful IPL team. The Capitals have been placed in Group A, along with MI, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders, inaugural champs Rajasthan Royals and newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

With the addition of two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the organizers split the 10 teams into two groups of five teams. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

The 15th season of the IPL will start on March 26th in a repeat of last year's final, with defending champions CSK taking on runners-up KKR at the Wankhede stadium. The final will be played on May 29.

Rishabh Pant-led Capitals will play three day matches and 11 evening matches. The Capitals will take on the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in their season opener as well as their final league game.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune. There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away). Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group they will play only once during the season.

Here is a look at Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table with Dates, Venues and Timings in IST:

Date Day Fixture Venue Time (IST) March 27 Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Brabourne, CCI 3:30pm April 2 Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30pm April 7 Thursday Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30pm April 10 Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne, CCI 3:30pm April 16 Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 7:30pm April 20 Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30pm April 22 Friday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30pm April 28 Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 7:30pm May 1 Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 3.30pm May 5 Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne, CCI 7.30pm May 8 Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7.30pm May 11 Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7.30pm May 16 Monday Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30pm May 21 Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium 7.30pm

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Praveen Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje