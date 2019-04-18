Cricket

Dhoni might play next game, says Raina

By
Chennai captain Dhoni might play next game, says Raina. Dhoni missed the match against Hyderabad with back spasm
Hyderabad, April 18: Chennai Super Kings' stand-in skipper Suresh Raina said regular captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni "might" play the next game after missing CSK's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chennai lost the match by six wickets.

Dhoni was ruled out of the match with back spasm, paving the way for Raina to shoulder the captaincy responsibility. "He (Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff and might play the next game," Raina said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

For a team that has won seven of its eight matches this season, the defeat was a wake-up call, Raina said. "I think it is a very good wake up call."

CSK was stopped at 132 for five after it opted to bat, and then, SRH chased down the target with 19 balls to spare. "I think we didn't put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. We lost too many wickets in between and that's why it cost us the game.

"We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short," Raina said.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
