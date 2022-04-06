Dinesh Karthik of RCB warns opponents in IPL 2022: 'I am not done yet'

The wicketkeeper-batter played a match-defining knock of an unbeaten 44 along with Shahbaz Ahmed (45) as the duo powered RCB to a memorable victory. RCB chased down the target of 170 in a high-octane clash.

Dinesh Karthik who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match; in the post-match presentation said: "I think I made a conscious effort this year to do justice to myself because the last year, I felt I could have done better. The way I trained was much better this time around.

“Credit to the person who trained with me. I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet.

“When I went in, we needed 12 runs per over and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can takedown.

“I've tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible. A lot of people have spent time with me on this journey, leading upto the tournament and it's the work that goes unnoticed mostly.

“I think T20 cricket, it's mostly premeditating but you also need to be clear about where to target," Karthik added while talking about the match.

Chasing 170, 28 runs were required off the final three overs, Shahbaz Ahmed smacked a four and six each against Boult before he was cleaned up by the left-arm pacer.

The equation was down to 15 off the final two overs as Dinesh Karthik wrapped the chase in style and remained unbeaten on 44 off 23 deliveries while Harshal Patel hit the final six off Yashasvi Jaiswal to take RCB home.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson expressed disappointment after his side lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Brilliant display of batting by Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped Royal Challengers Bangalore in defeating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5).

"I can't point out one moment where we lost the game. I thought it was a great effort to put up that total on such a slow wicket after losing the toss.

“Jos and Hetmyer batted brilliantly at the death. Taking the match to the last over with the dew coming in was a great effort as well," said Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

"On whether he asked the umpires to change the ball because of dew, Samson said: “No I didn't, I was confident about my bowlers. DK is someone with a lot of experience. We just need to take our time to set the field. We can take a lot of positives out of this loss, and we can learn a lot of things as well," he added.

With this win, RCB also joins teams who have 4 points, and are now placed 6th on the table by virtue of the net run rate. Royal continue to lead the table with 4 points despite the defeat.