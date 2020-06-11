Dinesh Karthik: Saliva ban will make it tougher for bowlers in Test cricket, won't impact T20s and ODIs much

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who leads IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, interacted with media persons during a virtual press conference on Thursday (June 11) to flag off the KKR SAHAYATA VAHAN.

The vehicle will provide relief work towards the Amphan aftermath in Kolkata and adjoining districts which have been worst hit by the super cyclone last month.

While interacting with media persons, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said the new ICC guidelines won't change things much in the limited-overs format but it will certainly affect bowlers in the longer format.

"I think it won't make much of a difference in the T20s and ODIs but it will be tougher for the bowlers during test matches. After 30-40 overs it will become tougher for the bowlers to shine the ball. The bowlers will be a little handicapped in places where they are looking for conventional swing. So it will be tough," the seasoned campaigner said while responding to this journalist's question.

Thanks to technology we flagged off the #KKRsahaytavahan to distribute food & hygiene essentials to #amphan victims in the presence of the Hon.Min #AroopBiswas & ⁦@DineshKarthik⁩. Great spirit by #TeamKKR in making this happen ⁦@KKRiders⁩ @MeerFoundation⁩ pic.twitter.com/0N9Cy9VNln — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) June 11, 2020

When asked about his thoughts on the possibility of IPL being held in the month of September-October, the senior-pro said he's waiting for things to get normal and left it on the BCCI to take the decision.

Meanwhile, Venky Mysore, CEO & MD KKR, informed the franchise will also ensure the City of Joy remains a clean and green city and for that, they will be planting 5000 saplings. Approximately, 5000 trees fell in Kolkata due to the super cyclone.

Earlier, Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar also asked what are the bowlers supposed to do in cooler confines of England and New Zealand where working up a sweat won't be that easy. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram feels that bowlers will become "robots" due to ICC's temporary ban.