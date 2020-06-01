Dinesh Karthik turns 35: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh greet India cricketer on his birthday

Chennai, June 1: Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik turned 35 on Monday (June 1) and wishes poured in for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Karthik's India teammates took to their respective social media handles to greet the cricketer on his birthday.
Karthik's Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' official Twitter handle also wished it's skipper on his birthday and tweeted, "D (calm) and K (composed) leader of the pack turns a year younger".
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh greeted the Tamil Nadu cricketer in a hilarious manner and tweeted, "I hope you're not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr Energiser, happy birthday bud @Dinesh Karthik god bless hope you and Dipika are doing well in these tough times."
India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma also took to their respective Twitter handles and greeted. Kohli wrote, "Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik May this year bring you loads of happiness and success."
Karthik made his India debut way back in 2004 against England at Lord's in an ODI game. He has played 94 ODIs for India and has scored 1,752 runs with an average of 30.52.
The Tamil Nadu cricketer made his Test debut against Australia in 2004. He featured in 26 Test matches and has scored 1025 runs with an average of 25.00.
In T20Is, Dinesh Karthik has played 32 matches and scored 399 runs with an average of 33.25. The right-handed batsman was also part of the Indian side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
