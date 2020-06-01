Dinesh Karthik turns 35: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh greet India cricketer on his birthday

Karthik's Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' official Twitter handle also wished it's skipper on his birthday and tweeted, "D (calm) and K (composed) leader of the pack turns a year younger".

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh greeted the Tamil Nadu cricketer in a hilarious manner and tweeted, "I hope you're not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr Energiser, happy birthday bud @Dinesh Karthik god bless hope you and Dipika are doing well in these tough times."

Thanks a lot yuvipa . Yeah the energiser in me isnt unleashed for the moment, but hopefully soon ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/X7fQlpOkqs — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 1, 2020

India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma also took to their respective Twitter handles and greeted. Kohli wrote, "Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik May this year bring you loads of happiness and success."

I hope you’re not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser 🤨😂 happy birthday bud @DineshKarthik 🎂 god bless! Hope you & Dipika are doing well in these tough times ❤️ — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 1, 2020

Karthik made his India debut way back in 2004 against England at Lord's in an ODI game. He has played 94 ODIs for India and has scored 1,752 runs with an average of 30.52.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer made his Test debut against Australia in 2004. He featured in 26 Test matches and has scored 1025 runs with an average of 25.00.

In T20Is, Dinesh Karthik has played 32 matches and scored 399 runs with an average of 33.25. The right-handed batsman was also part of the Indian side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.