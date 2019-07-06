Don't know when I will retire: MS Dhoni puts speculation on his retirement to rest

The wicketkeeper-batsman has witnessed a slum in his form with the bat, prompting his critics to question his spot in the Indian squad as talented youngster Rishabh Pant is in the waiting.

Dhoni to retire after World Cup 2019? | Kohli-Bumrah join ICC to laud Dhoni

The reports of the legendary cricketer's retirement were triggered when a BCCI official claimed that India's last game in the World Cup could also be Dhoni's final in India colours.

"You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment," a senior BCCI official told PTI last week.

However, the Ranchi-cricketer, who will turn 38 in a few hours time, has now brought the speculations about his retirement to an end ahead of the match against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of India's final round-robin game against Sri Lanka, Dhoni was quoted by ABP News as saying, "I don't know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before Sri Lanka's game."

Earlier in the day, celebrating his illustrious career, the ICC has paid tribute to Dhoni, applauding the World Cup winning captain for changing "the face of Indian cricket".

Dhoni, who has won all cricketing accolades including captaining India to triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, will turn 38 on Sunday. The ICC posted a video celebrating the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's achievements.

"A name that changed the face of Indian cricket. A name inspiring millions across the globe. A name with an undeniable legacy, MS Dhoni - not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia," ICC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

In the video, skipper Virat Kohli and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah are seen talking about the calming influence of Dhoni.

"What you see from the outside is very different from how things happen within a person. He's always calm and composed, there's so much to learn from him. He was my captain and he will always be my captain. Our understanding has always been brilliant. I am always up for listening to his advice," Kohli said.

"When I came to the team in 2016, he was the captain. He's a calming influence on the team and he's always there to help," Bumrah said.