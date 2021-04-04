IPL 2021: 'Don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni, I would like to be myself,' says Sanju Samson

"I don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough," Sanju Samson was quoted by the Rajasthan Royals website as saying.

Rajasthan Royals' replaced former Australia captain Steve Smith as the captain of the side ahead of the IPL 2021 season and picked up Samson for the job. The Kerala cricketer will be shouldering an added responsibility this year and would be looking to put up a consistent show for his franchise.

"To be very honest, until last year, I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Royals. Our own owner, Manoj Badale told me that the franchise wants me to lead the team and asked me to take this role," he added.

Royals released some of the big players such as Smith, Oshane Thomas, and Tom Curran, and Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 4.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 75 lakh) to their squad. Samson is satisfied with the players and feels that the team is well balanced. He reckons every player will play a crucial role in the team's success this year.

"I think our team management did a fantastic job in the auction and we got almost every player we wanted. Each and every player's role is going to be crucial in this season," Samson stated.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12th in Mumbai.