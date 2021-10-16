Dravid as new coach? Check out Kohli's reaction

Batting great and former captain Dravid is all set to take over as the national cricket team's head coach following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, having agreed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer after initial reluctance to succeed incumbent Ravi Shastri.

"No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet," Kohli said when asked about Dravid's appointment.

The Indian skipper was speaking during a captains' media session ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that begins in the UAE and Oman with the first round matches on Sunday (October 17).

The 48-year-old Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India, has been in charge of the national 'A' and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players such as Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, and Shubman Gill have come through the system prepared by him.

He currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was in Dubai during the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season to meet his former team-mate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah for an elaborate discussion.

Kohli also added that it was good to have IPL 2021 winner Chennai Super Kings' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor for Team India during its T20 World Cup campaign.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain was last month brought in as mentor of India's 15-member ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad by the BCCI, a move that took everyone by surprise.

"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," said Kohli.

