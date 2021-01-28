DREAM11 signs up with New Zealand Cricket's Super Smash competition for another six years

Already the official Fantasy Sports partner of the ICC, IPL, Big Bash League and the NBA, amongst others, Dream11 teamed up with NZC in 2019 for one year and will now continue the partnership until 2026.

The extended partnership also includes Dream11 becoming an official partner of the BLACKCAPS and will allow cricket fans to engage more deeply with New Zealand cricket by creating their own fantasy sports teams on Dream11 - that was founded in 2008 and currently boasts more than 100 million users.

NZC Chief Executive, David White welcomed the partnership extension with Dream11 and said it was further evidence of the international marketability of cricket in New Zealand.

"Our previous arrangement was a massive success, so it's great to be announcing a deeper, long-term partnership with Dream11," he said.

"One of NZC's key objectives is to grow the game we love and India has always been an important market for us; no other country follows cricket like India.

"NZC has been expanding its commercial footprint outside New Zealand and this is a good example of the potential of our domestic products and the opportunities they offer."

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said that the company was delighted to extend its partnership with NZC and continue to be the Title Sponsor of Super Smash.

"The current agreement builds on our previous partnership and takes it to the next level. We are equally excited to become an Official Partner of NZC and bring New Zealand's unique cricketing experience to Dream11's 100 million users.

"We are confident that this will further drive interest and fan engagement for NZC matches among Indian sports fans'' he added.

Dream11 Super Smash fans can participate in fantasy sports matches by logging on to www.dream11.com (India) or supersmash.dream11.com (NZ) following the instructions and selecting their teams for each match. iOS and Android apps are also available to download (in India).

Sports fans in India can watch the live streaming of all Dream11 Super Smash matches exclusively on FanCode at www.fancode.com.

Source: Media Release