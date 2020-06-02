Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ECB announces plans for England-West Indies series behind closed doors

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, June 2: England are set to face West Indies in three Tests in as many weeks in a behind-closed-doors series at Old Trafford and the Ageas Bowl, subject to government clearance.

ECB welcomes UK government's decision to resume cricket behind closed doors

The Windies were due to face England in matches at The Oval, Edgbaston and Lord's in a series beginning on June 4.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated a cricket calendar in which England are also set to face Australia, Pakistan and Ireland.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday that a three-Test series without spectators is scheduled to start on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

Old Trafford will host the second and third Tests.

The venues have been selected from a group of four that submitted an interest, having had to demonstrate to the ECB board an ability to meet criteria surrounding biosecurity, medical screening-testing provision, footprint to enable social distancing and venue-cricket operations.

Edgbaston was picked as a contingency venue and will be utilised for additional training throughout July.

The Windies are due to arrive in England on June 9 and will use Old Trafford as their base for training and quarantining before travelling to the Ageas Bowl.

ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said: "Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.

"We are in daily dialogue with government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval.

"We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks."

A decision on the scheduled series with Australia, Pakistan and Ireland will be made at a later date.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 198,706 | World - 6,363,196
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue