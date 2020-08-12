ENG vs PAK: Robinson in for Stokes as England eye Pakistan series victory

Stokes, the world's top Test all-rounder, withdrew from the rest of the series to travel to New Zealand for family reasons.

That has opened the door for Robinson, who has taken 244 first-class wickets in 57 matches.

Batsman Zak Crawley is expected to return to the XI for the contest at the Ageas Bowl, which begins on Thursday.

England are looking to clinch the three-match series after Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes inspired them to a three-wicket win at Old Trafford last week.

Squad in full: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.