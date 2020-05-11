England are looking to resume cricket, in talks with government: ECB

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that the lockdown, which was enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, will remain in place till at least June 1 in the UK. The ECB has already suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1.

"We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress," ECB said in a statement.

"ECB is aware of the government's announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice," it added.

With Britain in lockdown, a three-Test series against the West Indies scheduled for June has been postponed. Pakistan is also due to visit later in a season which has now been delayed until July 1 at the earliest.

The inaugural season of The Hundred, English cricket's new 100-balls-per-side format, has also been delayed until 2021. "While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remains in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer," the statement said.

ECB is expected to lose over 300 million pounds if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the upcoming season from going ahead. The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 41 lakh people and caused close to 3 lakh deaths worldwide.

In the UK, more than 2 lakh people have been infected and over 31,000 deaths reported.