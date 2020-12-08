England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa

England's ODI tour of South Africa cancelled due to COVID-19 cases



The two positive tests, along with an outbreak in the South Africa camp and among workers at their shared bio-secure hotel in Cape Town prompted the rest of the tour to be abandoned on Monday.

England officials still wanted independent ratification of the positive results in its camp. "Following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating.”

The England party will head home on Thursday. The teams played out a three-match Twenty20 series but the first one-day international scheduled for last Friday was postponed to Sunday because of another infection in the South Africa team, then canceled when two hotel workers caught the virus.

That made England undergo a round of tests, producing two unconfirmed positives. With outbreaks apparently in both camps, officials canceled the other scheduled ODIs on Monday and Wednesday, too.