Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Morgan admits record-breaking heroics beyond 'wildest dreams'

By Opta
Englands Eoin Morgan smashed 17 sixes during a stunning 71-ball innings of 148
England's Eoin Morgan smashed 17 sixes during a stunning 71-ball innings of 148

Manchester, June 19: Centurion Eoin Morgan admitted his record-breaking heroics against Afghanistan were beyond his "wildest dreams" after helping England move top of the Cricket World Cup standings.

CWC Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The England captain smashed 17 sixes - the most by any batsman in an ODI - during a stunning 71-ball innings of 148 on the way to an emphatic 150-run triumph at Old Trafford on Tuesday (June 18).

It came after Morgan had been a doubt for the match after suffering a back spasm in the previous game against West Indies and his raft of maximums was the key contribution in what was also a new world record of 25 team sixes in an innings.

England trounce Afghanistan

"I didn't think at any stage it was going to be my day," Morgan said.

"Getting quite old, running around with a bad back, you never think you can produce an innings like this. I never thought in my wildest dreams I'd produce an innings like that.

"It was a special day. It was a tough game, Afghanistan are a side with a lot of potential and it's the World Cup. We're loving playing in it. On the big stage, it is nice to do.

Eoin Morgan hits record sixes

"I think I have changed. Everybody probably plays the shots I probably started my career with now, so they're not as effective. I've come full circle and I'm probably stronger down the ground now than I've ever been.

"I haven't yet ! Tomorrow's going to be a rough day, I think!"

The victory saw England, who have won four of their opening five matches, climb above Australia to top the table.

Jonny Bairstow (90) and the in-form Joe Root (88) also produced high-quality displays with the bat and Morgan could not be happier with the start his side have made to the tournament.

"Are we where we want to be? Yes," he added. "The next two or three games are pretty crucial for us.

"We want to bring our level of intensity to every game we play. We don't want to slack off. Focusing on that and making that a priority is important to us.

England Vs Afghanistan: Key Stats

"The intensity can still be there, but you will still make mistakes.

"We managed to spill a couple of catches, which can happen. We'll try hard to improve the next few games. But as long as that's there, I think you can't fault the guys."

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory of the tournament, but captain Gulbadin Naib was philosophical in defeat after Morgan's masterclass.

"How they played was something special," he said. "Credit goes to Morgan, how he batted, I think it was one of the best innings I've seen from him."

More EOIN MORGAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 25 - June 19 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue