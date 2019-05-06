ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Full Schedule, Venue and Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) along with EC&W Board has made elaborate arrangements to put up a great spectacle for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The United Kingdom - the home of cricket - will be hosting the quadrennial event for the sixth time.

8 matches in 46 days will be played across 11 venues in England and Wales: Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Headingley, Old Trafford, County Ground Taunton, Bristol County Ground, The Riverside Durham, Hampshire Bowl and Cardiff Wales Stadium.

All the day matches will start at 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST), while the day/night matches - seven of them - will start at 1:30 PM BST (5:30 PM IST). The Lord's will host the final of the World Cup for the fifth time on 14 July.

The first semi-final (No.1 v No.4) will be at Old Trafford on 9 July while the second semi-final (No.2 v No.3) will be staged at Edgbaston on 11 July. Each of the semi-finals and the final has been allotted a reserve day.

The 10-team tournament will see all teams face one another once in a single group phase. The four teams that top the league stage will then face off in the two semi-finals.

Channel: StarSports Network is the official brodcaster in India.

Live Streaming: HotStar.com

Here's the full list of fixtures in the CWC 2019:

Match 1: 30 May: England vs South Africa

@ Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 2: 31 May: Windies vs Pakistan

@ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 3: 01 June: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

@ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST

Match 4: 01 June: Afghanistan vs Australia in Bristol

@ County Ground, Bristol 6:00 PM IST

Match 5: 02 June: South Africa vs Bangladesh

@ Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 6: 03 June: England vs Pakistan

@ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 7: 04 June: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

@ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST

Match 8: 05 June: South Africa vs India

@ The Rose Bowl, Southampton 3:00 PM IST

Match 9: 05 June: Bangladesh vs New Zealand

@ Kennington Oval, London 6:00 PM IST

Match 10: 06 June: Australia vs Windies

@ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 11: 07 June: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

@ County Ground, Bristol 3:00 PM IST

Match 12: 08 June: England vs Bangladesh

@ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST

Match 13: 08 June: Afghanistan vs New Zealand

@ The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 6:00 PM IST

Match 14: 09 June: India vs Australia

@ Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 14: 10 June: South Africa vs Windies

@ The Rose Bowl, Southampton 3:00 PM IST

Match 15: 11 June: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

@ County Ground, Bristol 3:00 PM IST

Match 16: 12 June: Australia vs Pakistan

@ The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 3:00 PM IST

Match 17: 13 June: India vs New Zealand

@ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 18: 14 June: England vs Windies

@ The Rose Bowl, Southampton 3:00 PM IST

Match 19: 15 June: Sri Lanka vs Australia

@ Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 20: 15 June: South Africa vs Afghanistan

@ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 6:00 PM IST

Match 21: 16 June: India vs Pakistan

@ Old Trafford, Manchester 3:00 PM IST

Match 22: 17 June: Windies vs Bangladesh

@ The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 3:00 PM IST

Match 23: 18 June: England vs Afghanistan

@ Old Trafford, Manchester 3:00 PM IST

Match 24: 19 June: New Zealand vs South Africa

@ Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 25: 20 June: Australia vs Bangladesh

@ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 26: 21 June: England vs Sri Lanka

@ Headingley, Leeds 3:00 PM IST

Match 27: 22 June: India vs Afghanistan

@ The Rose Bowl, Southampton 3:00 PM IST

Match 28: 22 June: Windies vs New Zealand

@ Old Trafford, Manchester 6:00 PM IST

Match 29: 23 June: Pakistan vs South Africa

@ Lord's, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 30: 24 June: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

@ The Rose Bowl, Southampton 3:00 PM IST

Match 31: 25 June: England vs Australia

@ Lord's, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 32: 26 June: New Zealand vs Pakistan

@ Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 33: 27 June: Windies vs India

@ Old Trafford, Manchester 3:00 PM IST

Match 34: 28 June: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

@ Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 3:00 PM IST

Match 35: 29 June: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

@ Headingley, Leeds 3:00 PM IST

Match 36: 29 June: New Zealand vs Australia

@ Lord's, London 6:00 PM IST

Match 37: 30 June: England vs India

@ Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 38: 01 July: Sri Lanka vs Windies

@ Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 3:00 PM IST

Match 39: 02 July: Bangladesh vs India

@ Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST

Match 40: 03 July: England vs New Zealand

@ Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 3:00 PM IST

Match 41: 04 July: Afghanistan vs Windies

@ Headingley, Leeds 3:00 PM IST

Match 42: 05 July: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

@ Lord's, London 3:00 PM IST

Match 43: 06 July: Sri Lanka vs India

@ Headingley, Leeds 3:00 PM IST

Match 44: 06 July: Australia vs South Africa

@ Old Trafford, Manchester 6:00 PM IST

Match 45: 09 July: 1st Semi-Final (1 v 4)

@ Old Trafford, Manchester 3:00 PM IST

Reserve Day - July 10

Match 46: 11 July: 2nd Semi-Final (2 v 3)

@ Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST

Reserve Day - July 12

Match 47: 14 July: FINAL

@ Lord's, London 3:00 PM IST

Reserve Day - July 15