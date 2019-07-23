Cricket
England cricketers to sport names, numbers on Test jerseys: This is how Twitterati react to change in tradition

By
England cricketers to sport names, numbers on Test jerseys: This is how Twitterati react

New Delhi, July 23: England Cricket have unveiled jerseys for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia with the traditional white flannels for the red ball cricket have got a major overhaul.

With ICC allowing the Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys earlier this year, the English cricketers are going to wear such jerseys. This move is aimed at popularising the longest format of the game.

Root shows off name and number on England Test whites

England Cricket's official Twitter handle confirmed the jersey number of team's Test match skipper Joe Root and wrote "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts," as the caption.

The English county sides as well as the Australian state sides playing the Sheffield Shield are used to wearing whites with names and numbers on the back but this will be an altogether new experience for the Indian team, who will play the second Test of the World Championship against West Indies wearing numbered white shirts.

The move was welcomed by commentators and experts who felt numbers on the jerseys would help the spectators identify the players and make the sport more engaging. While the traditionalists called against tampering with the traditional whites.

"I like the idea of having numbers and names on shirts in test cricket. Helps spectators identify players (as a kid watching games, I was always asking people who a particular player was. Often, they didn't know either) and takes nothing away from the game," tweeted veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle.

The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
