England cricketers to sport names, numbers on Test jerseys: This is how Twitterati react to change in tradition

With ICC allowing the Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys earlier this year, the English cricketers are going to wear such jerseys. This move is aimed at popularising the longest format of the game.

Root shows off name and number on England Test whites

England Cricket's official Twitter handle confirmed the jersey number of team's Test match skipper Joe Root and wrote "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts," as the caption.

Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/M660T2EI4Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2019

The English county sides as well as the Australian state sides playing the Sheffield Shield are used to wearing whites with names and numbers on the back but this will be an altogether new experience for the Indian team, who will play the second Test of the World Championship against West Indies wearing numbered white shirts.

The move was welcomed by commentators and experts who felt numbers on the jerseys would help the spectators identify the players and make the sport more engaging. While the traditionalists called against tampering with the traditional whites.

"I like the idea of having numbers and names on shirts in test cricket. Helps spectators identify players (as a kid watching games, I was always asking people who a particular player was. Often, they didn't know either) and takes nothing away from the game," tweeted veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle.

I like the idea of having numbers and names on shirts in test cricket. Helps spectators identify players (as a kid watching games, I was always asking people who a particular player was. Often, they didn't know either) and takes nothing away from the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 23, 2019

Quite right. Helps the new spectator while having zero effect in the game... unlike other planned changes in the game 🤔 https://t.co/FdJRjJ8oYS — Nick Webb (@nickwebb2017) July 22, 2019

Absolutely no problem with numbers 1 to 11 etc but can’t see the benefit of names or random high numbers on shirts. I guess it’s all to do with increasing merchandise sales hoping a name will sell more. @YorkshireCCC — Nicholas james Bramall (@jimbram61) July 22, 2019

Why not? Been doing this in county cricket for years, it’s a real aid in identifying players. What’s all the fuss about? — oursylviacarol (@pachelbella) July 22, 2019