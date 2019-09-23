England name T20I, Test squads for New Zealand tour; Jonny Bairstow dropped from Test side

Eoin Morgan returns as the English captain in the limited-overs format after the memorable ICC World Cup 2019 triumph while Joe Root will be leading the Test squad. The selectors have, however, dropped wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow from the Test squad.

The two Tests against the BlackCaps do not form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Tom Banton and Saqib Mahmood earn their first England call-ups after standout white-ball summers. Banton hit 549 runs for Somerset in the Vitality Blast - the second most in the tournament behind teammate Babar Azam, while Lancashire's Mahmood added eight T20 wickets to his competition-leading 28 in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown and Lancashire spinner Matthew Parkinson also receive their first white ball call-ups.

Warwickshire opener Dominic Sibley is rewarded for his remarkable summer with a first England call-up to the Test squad. The 24-year-old had accumulated 1,324 Specsavers County Championship runs going into the final round of fixtures, including an unbeaten double century. Kent's Zak Crawley is also included after a promising summer at the top of the order.

Lancashire duo Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson also receive call-ups to the Test squad.

James Anderson was unavailable for selection in the Test squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury. The Lancashire seamer will work towards being available for the South Africa tour later this winter.

England T20I squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid.

England Test squad:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes,

Chris Woakes.