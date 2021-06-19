England select Garton for Sri Lanka ODIs, Stone suffers another injury setback

Sussex's left-arm seamer, Garton is in line to make his debut in a three-match series versus Sri Lanka, which starts at Chester-le-Street on June 29.

Luckless paceman Stone has been ruled out for the remainder of the English summer, having played in a Test series-deciding defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes will make his return from a broken finger for Durham in the T20 Blast fixture against Birmingham Bears on Sunday, but the all-rounder has not been included in England's 16-man squad.

Pace trio Jofra Archer (elbow), Saqib Mahmood (abdominal) and Reece Topley (side strain) are making excellent progress with their recoveries from injury but will not face Sri Lanka.

Graham Thorpe will step in to take charge of the team as head coach Chris Silverwood takes a break, with Paul Collingwood set to take over duties for the Pakistan ODI series next month.

Silverwood said: "We have been monitoring the progress of George Garton for quite some time. He has been a significant part of Sussex's bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period.

"His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level.

"This ODI series is important as we continue to build momentum ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Despite some injuries, the squad I have selected is strong and gives us depth across all departments. We are looking forward to competing and putting on a show for the fans."

He added of Stone's setback: "Unfortunately, following the second Test at Edgbaston against New Zealand, Olly Stone has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of his lower back and will miss the rest of the summer with the injury.

"It is a great shame as Olly was showing real promise with the ball and would have been part of our selection plans for this series."

England ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.