England Tour of Bangladesh: England announce ODI and T20I squads, Fixtures List, Match Timings, Where to Watch

The English side will be playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is respectively for the two-week-long tour and have included some new faces in the team.

Teenage sensation Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut recently in Pakistan, has been included in their limited-overs squad for the first time. The 18-year-old legspinner has a bright future ahead and will be hoping to replicate his red-ball performance.

This is England's first tour to Bangladesh since 2016, and they have named another newcomer in Tom Abell. The Somerset captain can make his debut in Bangladesh as he has been included in both formats.

Fixtures List:

The tour starts in Dhaka and also finishes in Dhaka. In between, there will be a couple of matches which will be played in Chattogram.

1st ODI - March 1, Dhaka

2nd ODI - March 3, Dhaka

3rd ODI - March 6, Chattogram

1st T20I - March 9, Chattogram

2nd T20I - March 12, Dhaka

3rd T20I - March 14, Dhaka

England ODI Squad vs Bangladesh:

Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England T20I Squad vs Bangladesh:

Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Bangladesh vs England Match Timings and Broadcast Details:

All the ODI matches will be starting at 2 pm IST and the T20I matches will be beginning from 5.30 pm IST.

The matches can be watched through the Sony Network in India, while the matches can be live-streamed on Sony Liv App and Website.