England vs Australia 4th Test Ashes 2019: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Usman Khawaja will be sitting out from the fourth Test due to his poor run of form for Australia. Khawaja has scored a combined 122 runs across six innings so far this series, averaging just over 20 with a high score of 40.

Leading run-scorer Steve Smith, who missed the Headingley Test, will return at Old Trafford, with Khawaja the player to drop out. Marnus Labuschagne seems set to move up to three, with Smith coming in at four, but Paine insists Khawaja - who captained Australia in a tour match at Derby last week - has not been dropped for good.

Ben Stokes inspired England to a remarkable one-wicket victory in a cracker of a contest. The New Zealand-born cricketer played one of the innings of a lifetime as he guided England to a historic Test win.

England have turned to Craig Overton for the crucial fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford, with Chris Woakes the man to miss out. Somerset's tall seamer Overton, 25, will feature in a five-day match for the first time since March 2018. Overton has featured in three Tests for England and he dismissed current Australia quartet Steve Smith, David Warner, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins in the last Ashes series.

England XI: Joe Denly, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia Possible XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschange, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton.

Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 4th Test between England and Australia:

Batsmen:

Rory Burns, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschange, Steve Smith

Wicketkeeper:

Jonny Bairstow

All-rounder:

Ben Stokes

Bowlers:

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Rory Burns, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschange, Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.