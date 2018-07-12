England Vs India, 1st ODI: Highlights: Rohit-Kuldeep shine in India's emphatic 8-wicket win

Trent Bridge, July 12: A dominant Indian side registered a convincing 8-wicket win over England as they chased down a target of 269 in 40.1 overs here on Thursday (July 12) and go 1-nil up in the three-match series.
Rohit Sharma slammed another imperious ton, his 18th overall, after chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (6/25) helped the visitors bundle the hosts out to a paltry 268.
In the run chase, Rohit received valuable contributions from skipper Virat Kohli (75) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (40) as the visitors cruised home in style.
KL Rahul remained unbeaten for 9 and the right-handed batsman had the privilege of hitting the winning runs for the team while Rohit carried his bat through.
Sharma ji ka ladka hit tha, hit hai, hit rahega. Effortless strokeplay from Rohit and a wonderful innings. Kuldeep Yadav too much to handle for England. Two outstanding individual performances and great support from the rest, well deserved victory #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4OjHGNye4X— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018
Earlier, The chase was a stroll in the park for India as they overhauled it in only 40.1 overs courtesy Rohit's (137 no off 114 balls).
It was the opener's 18th ODI hundred, which was beautifully complemented by skipper Virat Kohli (75, 82 balls) as he struck his first 50 plus score of the tour. The Kohli-Rohit duo added 177 runs in 25.1 overs to seal the issue.
Once Kohli opted to field, the English script unfolded very much on similar lines with the T20 series, where things went downhill as soon as Kuldeep was introduced into the attack.
Kuldeep's career-best figures of 6 for 25 allowed England to only score a modest 268 on good batting conditions.
None of the England batsmen were able to read him and a testimony to that was his brilliant figures of 10-0-25-6, the best ever by any chinaman bowler in the history of ODIs.
He bowled an astounding 38 dot balls and not once was he hit for a boundary. This was Kuldeep's first five-for in ODIs after he had recently achieved the same feat in T20Is during the Manchester encounter.
The manner in which Kuldeep set up the match, there was no scoreboard pressure on the Indian batting line-up unlike the last ODI series, where England trampled Australia under a mountain of runs.
Rohit, who always takes time to get off the blocks and then accelerate, hit 15 fours and four sixes. He completed his century with an effortless hit down the ground off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
As if to celebrate the hundred, he also hit a one-handed six off Moeen Ali. Kohli on his part hit eight boundaries and was ready to play the second fiddle during his 47th half century in ODI cricket.
Earlier, Jos Buttler (53 off 51 balls) looked the most comfortable while Ben Stokes (50 off 103 balls) played a painstaking knock as Kuldeep blew away the top order after a good start.
Together, they added 83 for the fifth wicket showing signs of recovery but he dismissed the two set batsmen in quick succession to bring about the home team's downfall.
Moeen Ali (24) and Adil Rashid (22) added a few quick runs to help England cross the 250-run mark before they were all out in the final over with a delivery left.
That Kuldeep was singularly responsible for England's batting collapse was evident more so because the next best figures were 2 for 70 in 9.5 overs by Umesh Yadav.
Even Kuldeep's spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal (1/51 in 10 overs) was not exactly economical. The match started with both Jason Roy (38) and Jonny Bairstow (38) launching into Yadav and debutant Siddarth Kaul (0/62 in 10 overs) with a flurry of boundaries.
They added 73 for the opening stand before a wrong execution of reverse sweep brought about Roy's downfall. Kuldeep was not afraid to flight the ball and dipped viciously having the batsmen in two minds.
Some played with the turn and some tried against the turn -- both with dismal outcomes. At the start of the 13th over, Joe Root (3) was completely befuddled by a ripping leg break and was trapped lbw.
Four balls later, Bairstow was trapped LBW via DRS, failing to read the googly. England had collapsed to 82 for 3, losing three wickets for nine runs in the space of 16 balls.
Soon, it became 105-4 as Chahal got into the mix of things with Eoin Morgan (19) caught at cover. This brought Stokes and Buttler together at the crease, and they put on 93 runs for the fifth wicket.
Losing too many wickets meant that they had to take time and rebuild the innings, with Stokes in particular scoring at a very low strike-rate.
Buttler though continued his rich vein of form and smacked his 18th ODI half-century off 45 balls. In doing so, he put on 50 off 59 balls with Stokes, yet it was only a part-recovery for England.
Throughout his innings, Buttler batted with most ease against both pace and spin, and hit five boundaries in all. It appeared as if he was preparing for an assault in the death overs, but Kuldeep sucked out any momentum that he had built.
As it happened:
India have crushed England by 8 wickets. Another clinical show by Team India and they go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
After 36 overs, India have scored 239/2 and they now require 30 more runs to win this game.
The last time Virat Kohli got out STUMPED in any format of international cricket was in 2011 - that's 312 innings ago!
Only the third such dismissal in his international career of 371 innings.#ENGvIND #INDvENG
Virat Kohli was last stumped in ODI cricket way back in 2011.
Most runs chasing in ODIs
Wah wah wah Rohit Sharma
Wicket! Virat Kohli is stumped for 75 and Adil Rashid breaks the 167-run partnership. India: 226/2.
200 comes up for India in 29th over itself and they now require another 69 runs to win this one. What a sensational run chase this has been for India?
FIFTY! Virat Kohli too completes his half-century off 55 deliveries. This is the 47th ODI fifty for the Indian batting mainstay. This is the first half-century from the skipper on this tour.
Team India reach 152/1 after 23 overs and the hosts are still looking for a breakthrough.
FIFTY! Rohit Sharma continues his rich vein of form and slams his 35th ODI half-century, third against England. The Hitman had slammed a fine T20I century in the last game and today he's smashed another composed fifty.
India have reached 133/1 after 21 overs against England in the run chase. 74-run partnership between these two for the second wicket and the hosts are in a dire need of wicket to keep themselves in the hunt.
After 14 overs, Team India reach 98/1. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are batting well against England spinners in the run chase.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan gifts his wicket away to Moeen Ali after getting off to a great start. The southpaw plays an ambitious stroke and gets out caught for 40. India lose their first wicket.
India reach 24 for no loss after 4 overs against England. The English bowlers are testing the Indian openers with their line and length.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan begin India's run chase against England. Mark Wood and David Willey open bowling for the hosts.
All out! England lose their final wicket on the penultimate ball of the final over and have been restricted to 268/10. Some good recovery from India after getting hammered in the powerplay. However, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes' fifties have ensured the hosts have a decent total on the board to defend. Indian pacers, however, leaked some 30-extra runs in the death overs.
Wicket! Umesh Yadav gets the second wicket of the match as he ends Adil Rashid's cameo for 22. England 261/9 after 49.2 overs.
Wicket! Moeen Ali's cameo comes to an end for 24. He went for a six and a four against Umesh Yadav on the previous two deliveries but couldn't get the required distance the third time and finds Kohli in the deep. First wicket for Yadav. England: 245/8 after 47.4 overs.
Wicket! And Kuldeep Yadav completes his maiden six-for as David Willey gets caught in the deep for 1. 6/25 - This is Kuldeep's best performance in the ODIs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav gets rid of Ben Stokes on the very first ball of his final over. Stokes reached his fifty on the previous delivery to get to his 12th fifty but couldn't keep his wicket intact and paid the price. England 215/6 after 44.1 overs. Kuldeep completes his maiden fifer in ODIs.
42 overs have gone and England have reached 209 for 5. The hosts would hope Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali cement a massive partnership and take them to a respectable total.
Wicket! MS Dhoni takes a sharp catch behind the stumps to end Jos Buttler's stay and the man in form departs for 53. Kuldeep Yadav gets another wicket and ends the 93-run partnership between him and Stokes. England: 198/5 after 39 overs.
4 runs conceded by Hardik Pandya from his 7th over and England have easily piled up 195/4 in 38 overs. Pandya has so far conceded 47 runs and most expensive Indian bowler.
Fifty! In-form Jos Buttler has reached his 16th half-century and it came off 45 deliveries. He along with Ben Stokes has revived the hosts innings and England are still looking to go past 300-run mark in this match.
After 32 overs, England reach 166/4. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have settled down now and team must be hoping for a big knock from them. Wickets have dried up for India.
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have revived hosts' innings after wrist-spinners wreaked havoc in between 11th and 20th overs. England have now reached 134/4 after 25 overs.
Third Wicket for Kuldeep in 11 balls, he's having quite an outing! After getting Root plumb, the chinaman has now trapped well set Jonny Bairstow for 38 with the wrong'un. India used the DRS to perfection and England are 82/3 after 13 overs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav strikes on the first ball of his second over. Joe Root is trapped in front and he has to depart for 3. England: 81/2 in 12.1 overs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav has broken the partnership on just the second delivery of his first spell. Jason Roy (38) tried to sweep him for another boundary but found Umesh Yadav and India get the first breakthrough. England: 73/1.
After 10 overs, England reach 69/0. What start this has been for the hosts? India have used 4 bowlers so far in the innings but had no success.
Dropped! Umesh Yadav drops Jason Roy for 4 off his own delivery and gives a reprieve to the English opener. Both the batsmen have spent their time on the crease and have settled down.
Feat for skipper Kohli! Virat Kohli is leading India for the 50th time in a One-Day International. His 38 wins are the joint-most for any captain going in to his 50th ODI, with Clive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting.
Siddharth Kaul bowls with the second new ball from the other end. End of the second over and 5 runs came from it.
Match Starts! Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow open innings for England and Umesh Yadav starts with the new ball for India. England score 6/0 after 1st over.
Match Facts!! ▶ Jos Buttler enjoys a batting average of 65.1 in 2018, the best of any player to have batted at least 10 innings this year; he’s posted scores above 90 in two of his last three innings at Trent Bridge (11, 90*, 93), averaging 94.3 there overall for England. ▶ Eoin Morgan has posted a century and two half-centuries in his last four ODI innings at Trent Bridge (67, 57*, 43, 113), but was dismissed for just 10 runs in his only previous game against India at Nottingham (2014). ▶ Virat Kohli has scored 558 runs in six ODI innings in 2018 at an average of 186, those runs coming from 561 balls, giving him a strike rate just below 100 (99.5). ▶ India have won 11 of their last 12 ODIs outside their home nation, including their last two on the bounce; their only defeat in that time came against South Africa in Johannesburg in February 2018. ▶ England have won 12 of their 16 ODIs thus far in 2018, four more victories than any other team has managed in that time (Afghanistan 8). ▶ England are undefeated in their last four ODIs at Trent Bridge (W3, T1); their last defeat at the venue came in August 2014 against India. ▶ India have won just two of their previous five ODIs at Trent Bridge (L3); however, both of their victories at the venue came against England (1990 and 2014) against whom they’ve lost to just once at Nottingham (2004). ▶ The last ODI that India played in England was their 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval. ▶ England picked up a 41-run victory when they last hosted India in an ODI at home and will now be searching for consecutive wins against them on their own patch for the first time since winning three on the bounce from 2007 to 2011. ▶ England have won four of their last six ODIs against India, this having picked up just two victories in the preceding 14 clashes between the sides (L12).
