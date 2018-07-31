England Vs India, 1st Test: Rashid preferred to Moeen, Buttler named vice-captain

Cricket

Posted By: OPTA
Birmingham, July 31: Adil Rashid will make his Test comeback in the first game of the series against India at Edgbaston and Jos Buttler has been appointed as vice-captain.

Rashid was recalled to the Test squad despite making himself unavailable to play red-ball cricket for Yorkshire and the spinner will feature in the longest format for the first time since December 2016.

The 30-year-old will be the only specialist spinner in the England side when the first match of five against Virat Kohli's men, with Moeen Ali, left out.

Sam Curran, who made his debut against Pakistan at Headingley last month, gets the nod over Jamie Porter for England's 1000th Test.

Buttler has been installed as Joe Root's deputy ahead of what will be only his third match back in the Test team following an 18-month absence, taking over from James Anderson.

Regular vice-captain Ben Stokes' affray trial begins on Monday, the day after the first Test is due to end.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India vs England, Ist Test Preview
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
