England vs India: Facing imperious Kohli an eye-opener for Curran

Posted By: OPTA
Indian skipper Virat Kohli salutes the Edgbaston crowd after maiden Test century in England
Birmingham, August 3: England youngster Sam Curran said attempting to halt star batsman Virat Kohli in the first Test against India was an eye-opening experience.

Curran was dismissed early on Thursday (August 2) to conclude England's innings but, playing just his second Test, the 20-year-old soon had an impact with the ball and ended with four wickets.

But neither Curran nor seasoned campaigners James Anderson and Stuart Broad could shift the dominant Kohli, who made a masterful 149 before departing to the returning Adil Rashid.

After a disappointing end to day two for England, who lost Alastair Cook to close at 9-1 and with a 22-run lead, Curran was in awe of the India captain.

"Credit to a great innings. That's what Test cricket is about, I'm only in my second game but it was an eye-opener," he said.

"It wasn't ideal losing Cookie at the end - that ball will get most players out - but we bowled them out below our total and it's going to be a great Test match. We have to bat big and put India under pressure.

"Personally, it was pretty special. I can't really remember it.

"It's a pretty cool feeling for me to be playing with my heroes, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, and running in to bowl to a guy like Kohli. It's a great learning curve."

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 2:10 [IST]
